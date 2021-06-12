Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,912 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Sohu.com worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $686.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

