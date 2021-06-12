Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $7.69 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 272,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

