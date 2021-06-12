Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $10,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of ANF opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

