Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Clarus worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Clarus by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $797.25 million, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,322 shares of company stock worth $2,943,763. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.