Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 18,427 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,866,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $138.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 267.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

