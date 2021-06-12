Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 73,023 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

