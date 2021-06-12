Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 145,000 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Construction Partners worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of ROAD opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,929,500. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.