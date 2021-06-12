Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 184,227 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184,227 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPH opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.30.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

