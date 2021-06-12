Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 50,724 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,724 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $179,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after buying an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,890,000 after buying an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. CIBC upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

