Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,114 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,801,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $394.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.