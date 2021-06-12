Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 276,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Afya as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFYA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Afya by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Afya by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. Afya Limited has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

