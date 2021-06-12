Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of InMode as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 11.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth $260,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $93.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

