Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of AllianceBernstein worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $317,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 176.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 222,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

