Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,078 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Lightspeed POS worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSPD opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -62.74. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

