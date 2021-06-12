Jupiter Price Hits $0.0262 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058391 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00182402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00196778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.79 or 0.01132167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,790.54 or 0.99856540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

