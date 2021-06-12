JustBet (WINR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.66 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $130,550.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

