JustLiquidity (JUL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,142.00

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for approximately $32.97 or 0.00092797 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 221.4% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $47,142.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00168778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00195224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.01110539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.22 or 0.99922875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

