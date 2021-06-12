Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.87% of Kaman worth $239,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kaman by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kaman by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

KAMN stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

