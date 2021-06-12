Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Kardex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kardex stock remained flat at $$198.00 during midday trading on Friday. Kardex has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $237.00.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

