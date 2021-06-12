KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 2.2% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $57.28 million and $1,105.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006904 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00123551 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars.

