Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,031,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

