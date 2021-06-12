Katalyo (KTLYO) One Day Volume Tops $111,110.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $111,110.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00172071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00195926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01119739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,595.11 or 0.99760940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

