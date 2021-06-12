Kava.io Price Tops $3.71 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00010373 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $260.49 million and approximately $43.04 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00222524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035495 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 133,466,986 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

