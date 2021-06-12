Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.97

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00223737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00034785 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

