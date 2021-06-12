KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.18. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

