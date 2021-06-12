Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $210.46 million and $12.45 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00797357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.34 or 0.08277341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00086811 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 529,588,731 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.