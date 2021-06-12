Keep3rV1 Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $136.96 or 0.00385538 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $27.39 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00795282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.16 or 0.08290833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086698 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

