Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS KPELY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00. Keppel has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.06.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

