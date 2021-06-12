Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS KPELY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00. Keppel has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.06.
About Keppel
