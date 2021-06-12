keyTango Reaches Market Cap of $466,283.66 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, keyTango has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. keyTango has a total market cap of $466,283.66 and approximately $63,375.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get keyTango alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00061642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.00796777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.18 or 0.08337757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086884 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,591,432 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for keyTango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for keyTango and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.