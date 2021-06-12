Kineko Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Kineko has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $34,181.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00161070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00198078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.33 or 0.01176286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,443.84 or 0.99901914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,758,528 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

