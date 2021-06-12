Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 75.7% in May

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the May 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,039. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2298 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGFHY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

