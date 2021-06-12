Kira Network (KEX) Market Cap Reaches $6.00 Million

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Kira Network has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kira Network has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058567 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00185434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00196407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.01145915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.82 or 0.99511991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

