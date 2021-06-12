Kleros (PNK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.65 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $82.59 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00490066 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

