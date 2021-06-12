Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $52,036,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

