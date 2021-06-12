Konomi Network (KONO) Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.30 or 0.00798515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.42 or 0.08296876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086796 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,455,779 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

