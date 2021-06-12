Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $192.35 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,666 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 190,711 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 24.9% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.17% of SEA worth $192,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after buying an additional 1,016,198 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after buying an additional 733,740 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,836,535,000 after buying an additional 867,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

SEA stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,574. The stock has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

