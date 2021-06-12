Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.51.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.