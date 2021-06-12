Krios 24 Hour Volume Reaches $231.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.59 million and $231.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $725.71 or 0.02011935 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.