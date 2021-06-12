Kryll Market Cap Reaches $8.58 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Kryll has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $84,172.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.41 or 0.00786765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.86 or 0.08226115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00086291 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

