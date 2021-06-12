KuCoin Shares Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.81 or 0.00797022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.59 or 0.08282123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00086739 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.