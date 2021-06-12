Kusama 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $460.54 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $411.90 or 0.01159517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $460.54 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00161657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,439.97 or 0.99766087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

