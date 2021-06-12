KZ Cash (KZC) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,836.43 and $6.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000753 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $699.29 or 0.01963744 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.