L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $31,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $223.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $223.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,611 shares of company stock valued at $48,120,085. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

