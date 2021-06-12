Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. 974,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

