Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Lancaster Colony worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LANC opened at $197.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $146.74 and a 12-month high of $198.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

