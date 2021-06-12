Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $32,617,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $29,965,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 38.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 182.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $197.11 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $146.74 and a 1 year high of $198.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.20.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

