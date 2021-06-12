Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LDSCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $10.25 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

