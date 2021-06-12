Landbox (LAND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $448,913.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $448,913.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00184262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00196101 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.58 or 0.01133059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,694.12 or 0.99717912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

