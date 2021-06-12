Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

In other Latham Group news, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $27.81 on Friday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

