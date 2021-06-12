Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $35.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

